IIT-M to offer career guidance services

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday informed that it has established a 'Career Pathway Centre' integrating all placement, internship, and student career development activities and the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of the Institute has also been integrated into this newly-established body.

"By bringing together all these activities, we established a unified platform that will provide extensive assistance to students in diverse career trajectories. This initiative is a pivotal step towards providing students with the opportunities, tools, and skills they need to succeed in the ever-evolving professional landscape," reads the statement issued by IIT-Madras.

"The Career Pathway Centre, with its three verticals, equips students to face the evolving professional landscape. It provides a dynamic platform for exploring both traditional career paths and entrepreneurial opportunities, instilling a strong support system for students. Our aim is to inspire students to pursue their aspirations, whether it is launching a start-up or building a successful career in established enterprises," said Professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi of IIT-M.

The Career Development Cell offers essential soft skills training to complement academic readiness, and the Entrepreneurship Cell serves as a testing ground for students to explore self-employment opportunities.

Through this centre, students will benefit from comprehensive training, networking opportunities, entrepreneurial ventures, and enhanced employability.

The Placement and Internship office facilitates students in establishing connections with companies to explore potential career prospects.

Participating in Career Development workshops provides students with the opportunity to connect with a varied group of mentors comprising accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced professionals.

This exposure enables students to acquire a diverse set of skills, knowledge, and resources essential for success in today's professional landscape.

Furthermore, these workshops encourage innovation, enterprise, and entrepreneurship by actively nurturing and assisting the growth of start-ups.