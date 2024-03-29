IIT-M to host 6th rapid rated chess tournament

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will be hosting an International Chess Federation (FIDE) -rated Rapid Chess Tournament on March 30 and 31.

“Six Grandmasters, sixteen International Masters, three Women Grandmasters, and a Women International Master are the main participants of the 6th Shaastra Rapid FIDE Rated Chess Tournament. In addition, players from various countries including Australia, England, the USA, and Singapore, are set to participate in the event,” a release from IIT-M read.

“More than 35 players from IIT Madras are taking part in the event. IIT Madras is the only IIT in the country that organizes an Open Rapid Rating tournament every year. The total prize fund of the tournament is Rs 5,00,000 with the first prize being Rs 65,000,” the release added.

Elaborating on the event, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, “With the introduction of sports quota for UG admissions at IIT-M, these events shall further reinforce our commitment to ensure holistic development of students as envisaged in the National Education Policy

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is the governing body of the sport of chess, and it regulates all international chess competitions.

GM Srinath Narayanan, GM Vishnu Prasanna, GM Pranesh M, and GM Deepan Chakkravarthy are among the key players who will be taking part in the Sixth Shaastra Rapid FIDE Rated Chess tournament.