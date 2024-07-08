IIT-M ties with Tel Aviv univ to offer short-term certificate course on water literacy; check details here

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras on Monday informed that it has partnered with Tel Aviv University, Israel, and KMCH-Research Foundation (KMCH-RF), Coimbatore, to offer a new course aimed at creating water-literate citizens.

According to a statement, the four-month-long certificate course, offered in hybrid mode through the NPTEL online platform, is ideal for final-year science and engineering students, and anyone with a technical background interested in water quality.

“Registrations for this course will close on July 20, 2024 and the classes will commence on July 29, 2024. Interested candidates can register through the link *- https://bit.ly/3zgpkMy*,” IIT-M said.

The course is part of an initiative to train and create water professionals for the world, said Thalappil Pradeep, Padma Shri awardee and institute professor at IIT-M. “Achieving Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations is possible only when people understand the reasons that limit their realisation. Water quality is one such aspect. This course will build reliable water quality data by people which will also make them water-literate," he elaborated.

Titled ‘A Hybrid Course on Water Quality: An Approach to People's Water Data’, the course will deliver a comprehensive understanding of important aspects of water quality, analysis of key parameters, and its impact on human health. It will also help establish a database of water quality from diverse sources such as households, rivers, borewells, groundwater, and pipeline networks.

Participants who enroll in the course will have the option to attend the lectures online, offline and via recordings. Their understanding of the concepts will be evaluated by online assignments and quizzes.