IIT-M takes scientific concepts and 3D printings to rural schools

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday informed that its professors and students are taking basic and advanced scientific and engineering concepts to rural schools of Tamil Nadu to provide hands-on learning of scientific concepts to the students, which will inculcate 'Out-of-Box' thinking.

"Called 'Device Engineering Lab', initiated by 'Teach to Learn' (www.teachtolearn.co.in), it involves teaching school students the scientific concepts behind everyday devices and also applying 3D-Printing to make or fabricate toys and other household objects.

Designed as a platform for Capacity Building, the DEL initiative has a three-year curriculum that targets students of VIII, IX and X or XI, " said a release from the institute.

A Lab hosts different inexpensive devices that are seen/used in their everyday life and most importantly, are based on principles involved in the School Syllabus. (Ex: Simple devices like Cycle Bells, Calling Bells, Electric Irons, Motors to complex devices like Geysers, Microwave Ovens, 3D Printer etc.).

By connecting IIT Madras students with students of Rural Schools, the objective is to imbibe a 'Culture of Making' at the school level and thus enhance design and fabrication skills.

Another objective is to develop an entrepreneurial mind set as these classes could even provide possible livelihood options in future.

The Two major training components of the Device Engineering Labs, which run parallel are Device Engineering Concept (Dismantle; Assembly, Working Principle, Science behind the device, 'What if', Extended Applications etc) and 3D Printing (Designing (CAD), Basic Programming, Printing, etc)

The training and the teaching provided to the students are completely experimental and hands-on in nature.

Students will learn to print, applying primarily the FDM technique of 3D-printing.

They will print different device components, gears, wheels, and toys, among others.

The complexity or the difficulty level of devices and printed objects increases as one goes from first to second and then to third year.

Students of class XI will also learn to build a 3D-printer from scratch; this can create a livelihood option for them in future.