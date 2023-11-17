IIT-M, SRIHER to offer dual MD-PhD degree

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) to offer a MD-PhD Dual Degree programme.

“The postgraduate meadical degree will be awarded by SRIHER and a PhD degree will be awarded by the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology of IIT Madras. This partnership will concentrate on core clinical, interdisciplinary, and translational research.

“A MoU for this dual degree program was signed by Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor, SRIHER and V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras on Thursday,” said a release from IIT-Madras.

“The world needs medical technology which, in turn, requires doctors with domain knowledge to explore the technological world. The MD-PhD program planned between IIT-M and SRIHER will be a flagship one, enabling the above requirement. I am confident that this collaboration will lead to very interesting innovations that will lead to scalable, accessible, affordable and quality health care for our nation,” said V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M.

Uma Sekar, VC of SRIHER said, “Though few medical postgraduates pursuing MD or MS opt for Phd through the existing ICMR MD PhD program, the transition of research output to the patient’s bedside does not happen because of the lack of biomedical engineering guidance. By twinning with IIT Madras for the dual degree, there will be a productive blend of research and health care application.”

The objective of the dual degree program is to produce well-trained research scientists who will lead India’s quest for self-sufficiency in the field of medicine and health.