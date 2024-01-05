IIT-M, Sony India to make engineering students skill-ready

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday informed that its Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Sony India Software Centre to equip engineering students with industry-ready technical skills.

“IIT-M Pravartak and Sony India will jointly select students for the Finishing School Training Programme to impart industry-ready skills in the tech-skill areas. Training will be given in select disciplines such as AI, ML, product security and computer graphics. This is being offered completely free of cost. Select students will also be provided stipends based on fixed criteria,” said a release from IIT-Madras.

The programme will commence during the third week of January 2024. Last date to apply is January 10. You can register through https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in/registration.

You can get more details about the course from https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in. At the end of the programme, Sony India will induct few top performers following their due process.

IIT-M Pravartak will assist the remaining students with placement in other companies by arranging for their interviews through their placement cell.

“This initiative aims to propel engineering students forward in their chosen career paths by addressing the gap between knowledge and skills of graduate students, and the industry’s demands,” explained Balamurali Shankar, general manager of IIT-M’s foundation.