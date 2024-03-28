IIT-M Shaastra Magazine launches Techathon 2024: Check details to register

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras' Shaastra Magazine launches its first event 'Techathon 2024,' a AI/ML Challenge.

Techathon 2024 is a series of 6 (online) bimonthly challenges/competitions starting from April 2024.

IIT-M invites students from all colleges to participate and showcase their talent and creativity

Here is the link to register: https://shaastratechathon.in/

Deadline for registering teams is notified as April 15th. In the third week of April (details to be announced to the registered teams), IIT Madras AI/ML club will conduct live online tutorials for participating in the AI/ML challenge.

The challenge details will be announced on the 22nd of April.

Deadline for submissions will be 29th April 2024.

Winners will be announced by 5th May 2024.