Begin typing your search...

IIT-M Shaastra Magazine launches Techathon 2024: Check details to register

Techathon 2024 is a series of 6 (online) bimonthly challenges/competitions starting from April 2024.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 March 2024 6:22 AM GMT
IIT-M Shaastra Magazine launches Techathon 2024: Check details to register
X

IIT Madras Shaastra launches 'Techathon 2024'

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras' Shaastra Magazine launches its first event 'Techathon 2024,' a AI/ML Challenge.

Techathon 2024 is a series of 6 (online) bimonthly challenges/competitions starting from April 2024.

IIT-M invites students from all colleges to participate and showcase their talent and creativity

Here is the link to register: https://shaastratechathon.in/

Deadline for registering teams is notified as April 15th. In the third week of April (details to be announced to the registered teams), IIT Madras AI/ML club will conduct live online tutorials for participating in the AI/ML challenge.

The challenge details will be announced on the 22nd of April.

Deadline for submissions will be 29th April 2024.

Winners will be announced by 5th May 2024.

ChennaiIndian Institute of Technology MadrasIIT-M ShaastraIIT Madras AI/ML clubTechathon 2024AI/ML Challenge
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X