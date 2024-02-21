IIT-M records doubling of patents granted to 300 during 2023

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday informed that it has recorded a doubling of patents granted during 2022, the number increased considerably to 300 during 2023.

"The number of international patents filed (including those granted under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) ) also recorded a significant increase, going up to 105 during 2023, from 58 in the preceding year. As many as 221 patents have already been filed during the current fiscal (as of December 2023) including 163 Indian patents and 63 international patent applications (including PCT), " a release from IIT-Madras read.



Since the Institute's inception, a total of about 2,550 IP (including Patent) applications have been filed both in India (1,800) and abroad (750) so far, out of which about 1,100 are registered IPs/granted patents (about 900 Indian and 200 International).



Notably, the premiere institution IIT Madras had started filing Patent applications as early as January 1975 (granted in May 1977).



The total number of IP applications filed crossed 1,000 in the year 2016, 2000 in the year 2022, and 2,500 in the year 2023.

