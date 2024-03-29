IIT-M provides ‘The Wellness Community Centre’ facility for students in campus

CHENNAI: To ensure holistic well-being of the student community, Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras is providing facilities in the campus in the form of ‘The Wellness Community Centre’ to ensure student empowerment.

SAATHI, MITR and Wellness Centre are the three teams that work in cohesion to provide assistance for the wellbeing of the Institute community.

SAATHI

Saathi, IIT Madras is a proactive platform for self-growth and well-being of the students.

The SAATHI team focuses on proactive measures that raise awareness in the campus about various pertinent issues and plan several informal gatherings, lectures, and sessions, open to all.

MITR

MITR is the retroactive body of students and faculty.

The motto of MITR is ‘No one in the campus should be unattended in their emotional distress’. MITR members offer emotional and other forms of support to students according to their needs.

Wellness Centre

It is the body of licensed mental health professionals.

Students can walk in to discuss their concerns with the professionals.

The details on various Wellness Centre activities and contact details are available on here.

https://www.wellnessiitm.com