IIT-M provides free resources for GATE preparation

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday said that its NPTEL - GATE portal (gate.nptel.ac.in) has emerged as an important platform for aspirants aiming to ace this competitive examination.

"The NPTEL-GATE portal has received over 50,700 registrations. It also provides access to previous years' questions (PYQs) from 2007-2022, covering more than 16 years of GATE exam topics. The portal has seen a significant increase in student participation in its comprehensive exam preparation programs over the past year, " said a release from IIT-Madras.

The current semester, which started on October 15, has seen 19 mock tests completed already across seven subjects, including the six previous ones and Biotechnology.

Every year, about 7 to 10 lakh students in India take the GATE examination.

Notably in 2023, approximately 7 lakh students registered for the GATE exam, of which around one lakh students successfully qualified.

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is a joint initiative of various IITs including IIT Madras and IISc, Bengaluru.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious National-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs.