IIT-M partners with Vellon space to advance extra-terrestrial manufacturing R&D

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras on Monday informed that it is collaborating with Vellon Space, an Indian space start-up, to advance extra-terrestrial manufacturing research and development.



“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in orbital ‘Microgravity Research.’ Vellon Space will receive a Technology Development Fund from IIT-M to demonstrate its miniature space laboratory called ‘AsteriX Lab’, in orbit,” said a release from IIT-M.

The IIT-M research centre called ‘Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing’ (ExTeM-IITM) is the pilot customer for this in-orbit demonstration mission of Vellon Space. The AsteriX Lab, during its demonstration, will undergo space qualification to conduct biological experiments, particularly in long-duration cell culture under Lower Earth Microgravity. This demonstration in space is expected to take place by 2025,” it noted.

Highlighting the importance Sathyan Subbiah, coordinator of ExTeM-IIT Madras, said, “This demonstration sows the seed for biomanufacturing in space which can revolutionise cell culture and drug development processes in space, ultimately leading to enhanced pharmaceuticals and better human health outcomes.”

ExTeM-IITM is a group of researchers at IIT Madras teaming up to focus on developing technologies for manufacturing things in space - for space use and for use back on earth.

This collaboration between IIT Madras and Vellon Space represents a fusion of innovation and vision, poised to unlock the full potential of space technology and propel humanity into a new era of exploration and discovery.