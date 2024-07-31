IIT-M partners with IDBI bank to launch cybersecurity lab

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras on Wednesday informed that it has partnered with IDBI Bank to launch a cybersecurity lab to develop and deploy security solutions in crucial sectors such as healthcare, fintech and aerospace, among others.



According to the statement issued by IIT-M, the lab will focus on creating market-ready IPs in cybersecurity, productization and commercialization of research work, especially for mobile technologies.

"The researchers would also develop test cases for testing, carry out vulnerability research, and help devise hardening guidelines. It would help enterprise systems in managing cybersecurity risks in real-time, " the release read.

Addressing the gathering, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "Finance sector being a critical information infrastructure that forms the foundation of the economy of our country is facing an increasing number of cybersecurity challenges on a day-to-day basis."

"It is very important to continuously keep studying the threat landscape and come out with effective proactive protection mechanisms. This joint effort between IIT-M and IDBI is very timely and we aspire to comprehensively address the security challenge, " he noted.

On his part, Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO of IDBI bank said, "We are optimistic that through such initiatives, we can together enhance our ability to anticipate, identify, and neutralise potential threats building a more secure environment for all."

The IDBI - IITM secure systems lab (I2SSL) was inaugurated at IIT-M campus on wednesday by Rakesh Sharma, in presence of V Kamakoti.