IIT-M launches school of sustainability for its students

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a school of sustainability exclusively for its students. It will teach new, interdisciplinary courses on sustainability, synergise research to tackle grand challenges and provide a platform to host events and showcase technologies that can help drive both practice and policy.

The institute said that the school will bring together faculty members from across departments and research centres of the Institute.

Besides offering a minor course in sustainability and an interdisciplinary master’s programme in the subject, the school also plans to provide a variety of sustainability-related capacity building programmes to working professionals, both online and in person. The school plans to launch, within the next 3-5 years, an Integrated Dual Degree Programme (IDDD) on sustainability.

This will also be offered to all students at IIT M but unlike the minor, this will be a full-fledged master’s degree. Several interdisciplinary courses will be introduced as a part of this programme.