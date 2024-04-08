IIT-M launches research foundation to drive global aspirants

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Monday informed that it has launched the IIT Madras Research Foundation to drive its global aspirations.

"It will be a catalyst for start-ups coming out of the Institute's cutting-edge tech ecosystem landscape to access the global markets, capital, funding for research and innovation, scaling its Academic Master's and Doctoral Programs through strategic University Collaborations as well as Industry Partnerships, " a release from IIT-M read.

Outlining the vision V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "IITMRF is a strategic initiative aligned with India's vision to become the Vishwaguru and to be a creator of global startups. We are delighted to have Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, an industry veteran, to lead this initiative as its CEO."

The Key focus areas of the foundation will include Patents and technologies ready for commercialisation, Start-ups established by IITM faculty founders, students and researchers, Explorations based on market thesis (e.g., Green growth), Giving global access to Start-ups from the IIT Madras ecosystem and providing them exposure to new markets, capital & technological adjacencies, Access to IIT Madras-created technologies for alumni and Scaling of International Academic Programs through Strategic Collaboration and Industry Partnerships.

Elaborating on the key outcomes envisaged by the IITMRF, professor Mahesh Panchagnula said, "We believe that IITMRF will be a game changer not just for IIT Madras, but for the country because it would have demonstrated a model for an academic institution to take its innovation to the global stage."