IIT-M launches new certificate course on decision making

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday announced that it has launched a course on 'Operations and Supply Chain Analytics for Strategic Decision Making' to train managers to take critical decisions based on the available information and data.

"The program is being offered through the Institute's Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The program focuses on building analytical foundations in the initial part of the program (modules 1 and 2), and then takes a deep dive into various practical applications (in module 3).

Hence, this program offers a comprehensive perspective on most of the operations and supply chain problems faced by the industry today. While there is no specific eligibility criteria to apply, this program assumes a basic understanding of mathematical and statistical concepts. It is expected that the participants are interested in analytical model building and data-driven decision-making.

The last date to register is 20th September 2023." said a release from IIT-Madras.

Highlighting the needs, professor Rahul Marathe said that this theory encompasses important elements such as mathematical and empirical modelling.

"Today's world is characterised by uncertainty – uncertainty in the environment, in the data and hence in the results. Hence, a good understanding of uncertainty and its impact of optimal decision-making is critical. A good manager needs to be skilled in decision-making under uncertainty, " it added.