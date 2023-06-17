IIT-M launches ‘National Center for Assistive Health Technologies’

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has launched the National Center for Assistive Health Technologies, IIT Madras (NCAHT-IITM), an initiative of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), to boost Research and Development in Assistive Technologies. (Assistive technologies refer to rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities and the elderly).

The launch event was held on Saturday at IIT Madras Research Park in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research, and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Research Park, and IIT Madras Incubation Cell, and Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras and among other dignitaries.

The TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) is implementing this initiative at IIT Madras.

NCAHT-IITM will be a showcase Centre that enables R & D in assistive technologies.

It envisages user empowerment by showing the possibilities through technology, minimising unconscious bias in the minds of engineers/assistive technology developers, policymakers, and the general public, and paving the way for better AT solutions and policies.