IIT-M launches eMobility simulation lab

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday informed that it has partnered with Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to launch an eMobility Simulation Lab.

"Set up in the Department of Engineering Design, IIT-M, this lab will have state-of-the-art products and tools along with financial support from Altair. This will be followed by other labs and facilities to deliver research and training in the eMobility Domain, " a release from IIT-Madras read.

Welcoming the launch, Director of IIT-M, V Kamakoti said, "In the coming years, we will be seeing a cluster of initiatives, facilities and Programs in eMobility from IIT Madras to equip Industry and Government to address the challenges in ramping up the market for EVs."

"We are thrilled to join forces with IIT Madras in this endeavour, turning this forward-thinking initiative into reality. Our unwavering commitment extends to providing continuous support and expertise to guarantee the project's triumphant execution, " said Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director of Altair.

The lab will host Altair's modelling and simulation tools which will support the academic activities that IIT-M will carry out in the other eMobility labs for batteries, charging, power electronics, motors and controllers and vehicle engineering, among other related areas.

These facilities will together support the multiple Academic initiatives that the department of Engineering Design, IIT-M, has started in the area of eMobility.

The department of Engineering Design at IIT-M has, over the last three years, developed and launched a series of initiatives and programs in the area of eMobility.