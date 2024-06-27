IIT-M invites registrations for free online course on ‘out of the box thinking’ through math; check details here

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras' Pravartak Technologies Foundation is calling for registrations for their new 'Out of the Box Thinking' (OOBT) course, which is aimed at nurturing creative thinking among school and college students as well as working professionals through the subject of mathematics.

According to the statement issued by the institute, the course is being made available online, free of cost to everyone. "The last date for registration for the OOBT course is August 9. The course (all 4 levels) will commence on August 10," the release stated.

Explaining the importance of the unique course, V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M said, "Out of the box' thinking is very important in solving real-world problems through an innovative approach. Applying out-of-the-box thinking in mathematics fosters creativity and encourages thinking beyond standard formulae and methods, leading to novel approaches and unique solutions."

"Encouraging out-of-the-box thinking can lead to breakthroughs and discoveries in fields ranging from engineering to medical sciences. Empowering the young minds to think differently is crucial for our country's development and prosperity," he noted.

The 'OOBT' program comprises four levels, each lasting 10 weeks with periodic assignments and solutions.

IIT Madras Pravartak is planning to reach as many as one million school and college students besides working professionals and researchers.

(Interested learners can register for free here: https://iitmpravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking. They can also find more details about the syllabus and eligibility for the different levels on the site.)