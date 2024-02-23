IIT-M invites public to visit its state-of-the-art Labs

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday informed that it is inviting the general public to visit its state-of-the-art labs during the Institute Open House 2024 event.



“A part of its ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for All) Initiatives, the Institute Open House 2024 will see researchers in more than 100 laboratories explain to the public the research underway in the labs. The annual expo is being held at the campus on March 2 and 3. Centre For Innovation (CFI), one of the largest student-run bodies in India, will also be organising the CFI Open House 2024 on March 3, which is also open to the public. Those interested in attending the ‘IITM for All’ expo are requested to register before February 29 2024 on the following link. It is mandatory for entering the campus - shaastra.org/register.” a release from IIT-M read.

Urging the public to visit the labs during this expo professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi said, “This is one such initiative of the students, which the institute is fully supporting to showcase IIT Madras’ advanced laboratories to the general public. I believe this will be an opportunity for all to visit the beautiful campus and motivate the young generation who will be the leaders in the future”.

This expo is intended to showcase the labs and the Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and democratise awareness of cutting-edge technology.