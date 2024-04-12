IIT-M invites entries for Global Water Challenge for School Students
CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched the inaugural India edition of 'Stockholm Junior Water Prize', a Global Water Challenge for school students pursuing in Classes IX to XII.
"It is being organised to recognize and celebrate the innovative efforts of young minds in addressing critical water-related challenges. The champion team will represent India at the esteemed Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden, which will be held August 25th to 29th 2024 as a part of World Water Week, " a release from IIT-M read.
Participants can fill out the application form and submit comprehensive project documentation by the deadline of April 30, 2024.
The top 25 teams will be selected through a rigorous process by subject matter experts.
Interested School Students in Classes 9th to 12th and above 15 years of age can apply through - https://sjwpindia.in/
This competition is being hosted by Sustainability Venture Studio at the School of Sustainability, IIT-M, in partnership with Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and sponsored by Aquamap - Center for Water Management and Policy, IIT Madras.
Highlighting the need for such competitions, Indumathi M Nambi, of IIT-M, said, "The need for Innovations in the water domain should be seeded in the minds of students at a very young age. When they prepare and participate in such programs, it exposes them to the larger challenges faced by society, gives them the confidence that they can make a difference and opens the door to career choices in these domains."