IIT-M invites applications for executive MBA program

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday invited applications for its Executive MBA program, designed for working professionals.

"The Department of Management Studies, IIT-Madras has included an 'International Immersion Learning' component to its Executive MBA Program for working professionals. The program included classroom sessions to get a thorough understanding of global cultures and how business is done in a region with a complex socio-cultural setup like Europe. DoMS is now calling for applications for the next batch with the last date to apply being 19th October 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at https://doms.iitm.ac.in/emba/," said a release from IIT-Madras.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, Professor M Thenmozhi, Head of the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, "The cutting edge curriculum, strategic and digital focus and strong peer group learning develops executives into transformational leaders who drive change and enhance organisational growth."

"This two-year program comprises a rigorous, practice-oriented curriculum, including three projects that utilise the application of theoretical concepts to live business problems. The USP of the EMBA program is to offer state-of-the-art knowledge that is in sync with the industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy and Industry 4.0 technologies," she added.