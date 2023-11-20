IIT-M hosts International Conference on Management Research

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) recently hosted the inaugural edition of 'International Conference on Management Research (ICMR) 2023' on 'Unchecking the Default: The Other Side of Everything'.



"The conference opened up a realm of possibilities where we can push our boundaries, question what we consider to be the 'truth' and counter conventional wisdom. By critically examining default beliefs and assumptions, we can uncover hidden inefficiencies, biases, and limitations that hinder our progress, " said professor V Vijayalakshmi of IIT-M.

Explaining about the key outcomes, another professor of IIT-M, M Thenmozhi said, "Providing a platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas, Offering opportunities for collaborations for future research and innovation, Advancing the field of management with meaningful contributions, Offering valuable opportunities for participants to establish professional relationships with fellow researchers, academicians, and practitioners and Facilitating being updated with the current trends in research are the key outcomes of the conference."

The conference which was held between November 16 to 18, brought together researchers, practitioners, industry experts, and policymakers from around the world to exchange knowledge, insights, and innovations in the field of Management.

A total of 225 paper submissions were received from national and international authors.