IIT-M hosts Annual Energy Summit from December 5 to 8

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) informed on Wednesday that its Energy Consortium is hosting the Annual Energy Summit from December 5 to 8.

"It features participation from Global thought leaders and experts drawn from the industry, academia, policy makers and government agencies that are working towards accelerating the development of technologies to enable energy transition towards a low-carbon future. More than 300 delegates are taking part including over 40 international speakers representing Australia, UK, US, Italy, South Korea, and Japan, " a statement from the premier institute read.

"The Energy Summit must look at several challenges into the future. If a technology is introduced, how can it be scaled up, what will be the response and how it can handle disasters. 'IITM for all' and we are open to any industry and stakeholder to join and collaborate with The Energy Consortium, " said V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M.

During her address in the summit, Australian Consul General for Chennai, Sarah Kirlew announced that the next edition of The Energy Summit will be held in Australia in 2024.