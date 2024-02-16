IIT-M faculty enters US’s NAE

CHENNAI: A faculty member from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) faculty has become the 23rd foreign member from India to be elected to the United States National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer.

Thalappil Pradeep was chosen for the honour for his contributions to cluster chemistry, and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions, the institute said in a statement, adding that he would be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting on September 29.

"I am humbled by this recognition, which is a result of the hard work of my team. I could reach this far only because of the tremendous support of my institution and my nation. This fellowship once again reaffirms my belief in the interdisciplinary nature of science," Pradeep said.

Pradeep works on diverse aspects of materials and has built advanced scientific instruments for his work. He is a pioneer in nanotechnology applications for clear water, and his work on pesticide removal has benefitted millions of people, said the institute.

Pradeep and his team developed 'water-positive' materials to remove arsenic, uranium and several other toxic contaminants from water and the technology has been approved for national implementation. He is expanding the reach of these technologies to other countries now.

Over the years, he has won many national recognitions, including the Padma Shri and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, and several coveted international recognitions such as the Eni Award, VinFuture Prize and Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Price for Water.

He has presented 550 papers and has more than 100 patents to his credit, besides being a co-founder of half a dozen companies.