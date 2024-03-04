IIT-M displays advanced tech at Open House event

CHENNAI: The Centre for Innovation (CFI) students in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Centre for Innovation (CFI) showcased some of the cutting-edge technology to the general public during the institute’s 16th edition of the Open House event on Sunday.

“A solar-powered race car, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for delivering blood and medical equipment, an ultrasonic sound-powered metal 3D printer, and a wearable tool that helps people move paralyzed fingers among 76 projects were showcased by more than 1,000 students,” stated a release from the institute.

Congratulating the students on developing innovative technologies, V Kamakoti, Director, of IIT-M said, “As we aspire to become a technology superpower by 2047, we need more employers than employees and for that, we need lots of ideas. The innovative ideas should be supported extensively. CFI is playing a major role in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.”

“CFI has taken the responsibility to bring more of our students into the entrepreneurship stack. We want to see even more students becoming employers. My 2025 vision is to enable 20 per cent of graduating students to obtain the role of CTOs of their respective incubated companies on the very first day of placements,” the director noted.

The Centre for Innovation is India’s largest student-run 24/7 innovation lab, home to 14 clubs and seven competition teams.

This innovation lab provides students with access to funding and state-of-the-art facilities including 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics workstations, among other facilities. So far, over 100 patents and many student-led start-ups have originated from CFI.