IIT-M conclave showcases innovations including UAVs

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) students from the Centre for Innovation (CFI) organised the second edition of the annual research conclave at the campus on Saturday.

The objective was to showcase cutting-edge technology developed by students to other academics, industry professionals and investors. ‘Competition Team Demo Day’ was also organised featuring the various prototypes developed by teams competing for the last six months.

Some of the notable projects showcased during the event included a solar-powered race car, a reusable sounding rocket, fixed-wing Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for military surveillance, a CFI Guide Robot, clean energy marine vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles for oceanographic exploration, a Braille book emulator, and sound-scaping spectacles for the auditory-impaired.





The research conclave featured an impressive display of 73 projects, presented by 14 technical clubs and seven competition teams. Over 800 students actively participated in this event, highlighting the widespread involvement and dedication to innovation.



The IIT-Madras, in its communique said the key objectives of the conclave include fostering innovation. “The primary objective is to promote and celebrate innovation. It offers students a chance to demonstrate their creative projects and industry guidance. The event aims to provide students with guidance and financial aid from industry experts and professors, facilitating real-world applications of their work,” it said.