IIT-M Carbon Zero Challenge announces top 25 teams with promising Sustainable Tech Innovation

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday announced the top 25 teams that form the fourth Cohort of the annual Carbon Zero Challenge, a pioneer pan-Indian competition to encourage start-ups in the sustainability sector.

"The teams were announced during the 'Embarkment' event held on the campus. The CZC 4.0 launched the fourth cohort during January 2024 and has provided funding to 100 teams with over Rs 5 crore in total. It has served as a seedbed for 13 start-ups and has transformed 42 students/researchers and eight faculties into entrepreneurs, " a release from IIT-M read.

Addressing the event, AR Rahulnath, Director of Department of Environment and Climate Change, GoTN, said, "The world needs to move towards a circular economy and the Carbon Zero Challenge serves as a great platform towards this purpose. The prototypes developed here will have the potential to revolutionise various sectors from energy to water and waste management."

"Our department has taken various initiatives such as alternatives to plastic shopping bags. We are facing a climate crisis and reaching net-zero emission is no longer an option but a necessity. I appreciate Carbon Zero Challenge and IIT Madras for working in this direction. The Government of Tamil Nadu looks forward to working with all of you in developing sustainable solutions, " he noted.

On his part, Director of IIT-M, V Kamakoti said the IIT-Madras recycles 100 per cent of its water in the campus.

The selected top 25 teams comprise students, early-stage startups, faculties, and researchers who showcased their sustainable and circular economy solutions in Water and wastewater, renewable energy, sustainable packaging and building materials, eco-friendly cold storage and transportation and waste management.

These teams will be given six months and up to Rs. 5 lakh to develop their prototype.