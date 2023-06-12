IIT-M announces 'Demo Day' for JEE aspirants

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday announced that it will organise a 'Demo Day' for the JEE aspirants to explore the campus.

"The 'Demo Day' event will be held on June 24. Those interested can register on the visit.askiitm.com and the last date to register is June 16. Aspirants and parents will get to see the campus and ask questions to current students, faculty, and recent alumni of IIT-M. Further, aspiring students will also get to attend a few demo lectures and meet the student clubs," a release from IIT-M said.

Welcoming the JEE aspirants, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said that talking to IIT-M faculties and students would calm the anxieties of students and parents.

"This in-person counselling was stopped in 2010 when the process turned online. I am so thrilled that students this year will get that opportunity to come to campus, get their doubts cleared, and then fill in their choices in online counselling," he added.