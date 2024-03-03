IHM celebrates India’s culinary gastronomy with Bharat Bhog

CHENNAI: As part of their academic curriculum, the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering, Technology and Applied Nutrition, Chennai (IHM Chennai) organised a food festival on Friday, titled Bharat Bhog, highlighting the rich culinary expertise of India. Talking about the fest, senior faculty and the event organiser, Dr T Anantha Krishnan said, “India is known for its diverse food varieties. With too many dishes arriving on the scene, many old dishes are losing their importance. To revive and shed light on those delicacies from each state, our students are trying to bring together the entire nation using food. This is a student-driven annual fest, thus giving them an opportunity to have experiential learning.”

All the dishes displayed at the event were prepared by the final year students, under the guidance of the mentors. Apart from cooking, the fest included food tasting, various themed stalls, live performances, and many more. “Events like these will help students to receive feedback for their culinary skills and improve them,” he added.