ICG ensures nil loss of lives at sea during Michuang

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard has acted swiftly and ensured nil loss of life at sea during Cyclone Michuang, which touched the North Tamil Nadu Coast causing unprecedented rains, before making a landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

The Coast Guard also ensured safe return of 3,000 boats from the sea to shore in both the states.In all, eight ICG ships and two Aircraft were deployed during the cyclone, which braved the rough seas and valiantly patrolled the coastal waters of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to ensure safe return of approximately 3,000 boats to harbour.

The ICG also ensured the safety of all personnel manning the oil rigs in KG basin, besides advising hundreds of merchant vessels in area.With the persistent efforts, ICG ensured nil loss of life and property at sea during Cyclone Michaung.Defence sources said Cyclone Michaung formed up in southeast Bay of Bengal, passed parallel to the north Tamil Nadu coast at a distance of 20-30 km and made landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday battering the coastline with devastating damages.

“Oil handling agencies were advised to shift rigs/platforms to safe locations and undertake necessary evacuation. All Ports were advised to shift vessels to safer berths and sail vessels at anchorage away from the path of cyclone and ICG Disaster Response teams were formed and deputed to aid civil authority,” the sources said. The ICG coordinated with the SDMA and GCC.