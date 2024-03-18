ICF creates record-producing 1,000th DPS coach in 2024

CHENNAI: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on Sunday achieved a milestone by turning out the 1,000th Distributed Power System (DPS) coach in the current production year 2023-24. This is the highest number of DPS coaches produced in a production year by the Indian Railways.

The DPS type of coaches include coaches for Vande Bharat train sets, Electric Multiple Units (EMU), Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMU), Self-Propelled Inspection Cars (SPIC), Self-Propelled Accident Relief Trains (SPART).

Subba Rao, general manager of” ICF, appreciated the staff and officers of the ICF for achieving this milestone. The Indian Railways continue to achieve more milestones through modernisation and providing a quality travel experience to the passengers across India,” he added.