IAS officer files harassment complaint against Gagandeep Singh Bedi

CHENNAI: Erode District Additional Collector, Dr. Manish Narnaware filed a complaint against Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi alleging harassment by him.

According to sources, it is said that there were conflicts between the two officers, states a Daily Thanthi report.

In a written complaint to the Chief Secretary, Dr. Manish Narnaware, mentioned: "When I was the Deputy Commissioner for Health from 14/06/2021 to 13/06/2022, the then GCC Commissioner Gagan Deep Singh Bedi harassed me on caste grounds. Knowing that I belonged to a lower caste, he oppressed me. He harassed me at work by delaying to sign the files. He would make me wait late at night for a sign and would leave by saying it’s late."

The IAS officer further stated that during a tour to Indore, Bedi had raised questions on his faith.

"He also caused a rift between me and senior IAS officer J. Radhakrishnan and with various officials, including Senior Engineer of Solid Waste Management. Unable to bear this, I went into depression and even thought I would kill myself. But, my father encouraged me. All these acts by him as an IAS officer and a senior officer are punishable under the SC and ST Atrocities Act. I demand that the law does its duty. My doctor and senior IAS officer Amutha IAS helped me overcome this," said Manish in his letter.

Reacting to his complaint, Villupuram MP V Ravikumar tweeted, "The complaint made by Erode Additional Collector @DrManishIAS about current Health Secretary @GSBediIAS is shocking. I was an MLA when Bedi was Cuddalore District Collector. I have never seen him show discrimination. I have never heard anyone make such a complaint against him. It is a disturbing allegation that higher officials are discriminating on the basis of caste. @CMOTamilnadu should investigate and take action on this complaint made by an IAS officer in public."

Bedi, a senior and prominent IAS officer in Tamil Nadu, was appointed as the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation when the DMK rose to power.

IAS Manish Naranaware was appointed as Deputy Commissioner for Health and is currently serving as the Additional Collector of Erode.