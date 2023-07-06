'I-T visited Red Hills, Urayur sub registration offices for info verification'

CHENNAI: The IG of registration department has announced that due disciplinary action would be initiated against the sub registrars of Red Hills in Thiruvallur and Urayur in Tiruchirappalli for failing to upload registration details under Form 61A on the official website of the Income Tax department.

In a release issued by the state government, Inspector General of Registration informed that as per section 285 BA and 114 E of Income Tax Act, registering officers must upload on the official IT website the Form 61A, which would comprise details of registrations in excess of Rs 30 lakhs, including the identity of the buyer, sellers, their PAN and Aadhar cards and the nature of the property and their value, after the end of every financial year.

Claiming that the IG of Registration has issued circulars to all sub registrars to upload details within the stipulated time every year without fail, the release said that on July 4, the IT officials visited the sub registrar offices at Red Hills in Thiruvallur and Urayur in Trichy and they were provided the details of registrations done there since 2017-18 fiscal on request.

Due cooperation was extended to the IT officials for directly verifying the earlier furnished information and the IT department has sought additional information pertaining to the two offices from the respective sub registrars, the release added.

"Appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated against the two sub registrars who failed to upload the registration details on IT website, " the head of the state registration department said, strictly advising all sub registrars to upload 61A form information on the I-T website.

The star 2.0 software of the registration department has been designed to collect such details for uploading from the people before the actual registration. For sale deeds worth Rs 10 lakh and above, the PAN number of the seller and buyer is collected. In case of those without PAN card, they are required to submit form 60 under IT Act.

In case of registration of properties above Rs 30 lakh, Aadhar and PAN number of buyer and seller, and the nature of the property and their value are collected through Star 2.0 software.