'I revere the works of Indian culinary guru, chef Soundararajan P'

CHENNAI: With his simplicity in thoughts, innocence in smile, and perfection in cooking, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor graced the people of Chennai in his white shirt, paired with casual sky blue jeans, which complemented his charismatic personality. Celebrating the astounding mélange of exceptional cuisines, Phoenix Marketcity hosted the Padma Shri awardee for a live fusion cooking masterclass. In an exclusive with DT Next, he talks to us about his stance on south Indian cuisine and its global ascendance.

Which south Indian food do you consider the healthiest, since you advocate healthy and clean eating?

Moderation is the key. There cannot be one food that can be the healthiest. When it comes to southern cuisines, it’s well-balanced. Excellence in food comes with the luxury of time. I think it’s unfair of me to pick one dish. But if I were to eat something when in Chennai, I would go for Podi idli, and be the most content with its simplicity in flavours and execution.

I would also love a good hot Filter coffee. People don’t realise how Italians have Espresso, an instant coffee, liked by everybody. But the Filter coffee of Tamil Nadu is something which takes longer. It is this itminaan wali coffee, which is the best in the world.

In what way has the flavours of the south influenced you in your day-to-day cooking?

We had a south Indian cook, whom we called Amma. She would prepare amazing south Indian delicacies and that’s how south Indian preparations are an indispensable part of cooking at home. The result is, I can eat Dosa practically every day. Most dishes are generally light and easy to digest. Thayir saadham is one example that comforts and soothes, when you want to take a break from heavy eating.

You have taken Indian cuisine global. How have people abroad accepted the flavours of the south?

In the last decade, growth of food from the south has been phenomenal. Food migrates with people. The boom in the migration of south Indians has certainly increased the desire in people to get the authentic taste of flavours from the south, worldwide. People from Kerala migrated to Gulf regions, with them, migrated the rich flavours of the south, which were accepted, and are now in demand.

What innovations would you bring to a Dosa, a staple of south Indian, if you were to serve it in your restaurant abroad?

Dosa is simple to us, but quite an exotic dish for any non-Indian. Even a north Indian may be fascinated by south Indian preparations of dishes. If I were to offer the same in my restaurant abroad, I would make it with millets or quinoa, and experiment with flavourful podis such as Curry leaf podi, Molaga podi, Ellu podi, Thengai podi or Moringa podi.

Millions of chefs consider you their inspiration and follow you. Are there any south Indian chefs you follow?

I would prefer using the term ‘like’. To me, to know about food, it is home that gives you the best perspective. As chefs, we are trained with techniques, but knowledge, heritage and culture of a food comes from home. Home holds the best treasures of food. I would say that there are numerous highly skilled chefs in the south. I looked up to chef Soundararajan P, Indian culinary guru from Chennai, who unfortunately passed away two years ago. Last month, I was with chef Suresh Pillai, who is again creating waves.

What has mesmerised you about the growing food culture of Chennai?

The growing Korean food across the city is fascinating because of the surge in automobile industries. If a person is looking for authentic Korean food, Chennai has it for them.