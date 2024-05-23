I have great faith in juniors, they will carry forward the legacy of Madras High Court, says CJ

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court SV Gangapurwala said that he has great faith and confidence in the juniors of the Madras Bar and exuded confidence that they will carry forward the legacy of Madras High Court.

CJ SV Gangapurwala retiring from his office on May 23, in his farewell event held at the Madras High Court auditorium showered encomioums on the legacy of Madras High Court Bar Association.

During the event the CJ referred to Albert Einstein's relativity theory and said that though he served here for nearly one year, but now feeling like that he just arrived yesterday.

I gained more from this institution, it has legacy on its own, its a premier High Court which has to be credited with laying down many fundamental laws, the CJ said.

I'm not an emotional person, but today so many thoughts are acrobating in my mind and it is difficult to speak, said the CJ.

While concluding his speech, the CJ thanked all the legal fraternities of the High Court including all the judges, advocates and employees for rendering utmost co-operation.

During the farewell speech the Advocate General (AG) PS Raman said that the CJ marched to the High Court as king Raja Raja Cholan to take our the reigns of this chartered court in May 2023 and conquered all our hearts like the chola kings conquered distant lands.

The first bench presided over by the CJ has been the fountain head of the several judgments involving constitutionality of acts, rules and regulations, said the AG.

For a judge it is important to have knowledge, patients and integrity, said the AG and continued that CJ had another virtue, beyond the aforementioned three, of having inexhaustible energy and enthusiasm in sitting long hours in courts to disposed of cases well beyond working hours.

AG also shared an interesting statistics of CJ provided by Justice M Dhandapani, that in the 14 years and 2 months of his service as a judge he has taken leave only 7 days.

During the farewell event, all the judges of the High Court, Public Prosecutors, members of the Bar and advocates marked their presence.