I-Day: Veeramani recieves ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award from Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin awarded ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George, Chennai.

Stalin also distributed gold medals to contributors of the society at the event.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @mkstalin distributed gold medals to contributors of the society during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George, Chennai.



Earlier, the CM delivered his Independence Day address from Chennai's Fort St George, the seat of power, after unfurling the national flag.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin announced that approximately 55,000 vacancies would be filled in various government departments.

