I-Day: Veeramani recieves ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award from Stalin

Stalin also distributed gold medals to contributors of the society at the event.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Aug 2023 5:48 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-15 05:50:38.0  )
I-Day: Veeramani recieves ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award from Stalin
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin awarded ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George, Chennai.

Stalin also distributed gold medals to contributors of the society at the event.

Earlier, the CM delivered his Independence Day address from Chennai's Fort St George, the seat of power, after unfurling the national flag.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin announced that approximately 55,000 vacancies would be filled in various government departments.

