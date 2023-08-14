I-Day: Teynampet & Royapuram zones chosen as best performing zones in GCC

CHENNAI: The State government has chosen two best-performing zones of Chennai Corporation – Teynampet (zone 9) and Royapuram (zone 5) on key civic parameters for CM awards. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu would felicitate them during Independence Day on Tuesday.

The best-performing zones carry a cash award of Rs 30 lakh and 20 lakh respectively along with a citation.

Based on various categories including property tax collection, storm water drains infrastructure in the area, roads, and solid waste management, a survey has been carried out of which these two zones have been selected for performing well compared to the remaining 13 zones.

S Murugadoss, zonal officer of Teynampet zone said, “Several measures have been taken to ensure that the residents have adequate facilities in the concerned wards and division in the zone. In the previous financial year 2022–2023, we collected Rs 24 crore of property tax. During the monsoon seasons, instead of pumping out the stagnated rainwater in the areas, we have ensured that the water flows through the stormwater drains where regular maintenance works were carried out.”

The zonal officers mentioned that the staff from various levels would be encouraged to continue the work we have been performing over the past few months. Both zone 9 and 5 would focus on solid waste management and create awareness among the public regarding the same. Even though door-to-door garbage collection has been carried out, the residents do not follow the same.

“The civic body authorities should improvise the waste collection in the area, and ensure the residents segregates dry and wet waste before handing over the garbage to the sanitary workers. If not, the officials should impose a penalty against the resident. The corporation should regulate strict rules to make the litter-free city,” said G Krishna, a resident of Royapuram.