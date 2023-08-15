I-Day: Stalin hoists national flag at Fort St George in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the Fort St George in Chennai on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Before hoisting the flag, Stalin accepted the parade salute of the tri-forces and police. Tamil Nadu Ministers, legislators and many others are participating in the event.

On Tuesday, PM Modi hoisted the national flag as the nation woke up to its 77th Independence Day. He also took to his official handle on 'X', formerly Twitter, to greet countrymen on Independence Day.