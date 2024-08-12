I-Day 2024: Over 9,000 cops to be deployed for security in Chennai city

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police will be deploying 9000 police personnel on security detail as part of Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will be hoisting the national flag and delivering a speech at the Secretariat where a five-layer security will be in place.

According to an official release from the city police, as part of a precautionary exercise, Chennai Airport, Railway Stations, Bus terminus, Commercial establishments, Coastal areas, Religious places and in places where people congregate in large numbers within Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction are subjected to intensive checks and security has been tightened.

Apart from this, checks are being conducted in all the lodges, mansions and hotels in the city. The managers and staff who are incharge of these places have been instructed to inform the police about movement of suspicious persons.

Apart from the city police, Government Railway Police said that have deployed at least 1500 police personnel and officers across all railway stations in Tamil Nadu as part of the security arrangements.

Important railway stations such as Chennai Central and Egmore, Coimbatore Junction and Salem will have baggage scanners, sniffer dogs, Door Frame Metal Detectors.