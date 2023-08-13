I-Day 2023: Traffic diversions announced in roads surrounding secretariat

CHENNAI: In view of Independence Day Celebrations to be held on 15th August at St. George Fort, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced modifications in traffic movement in roads surrounding the secretariat from 6 am until closure of celebrations.

Accordingly, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic, except vehicles carrying pass.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai, intending to proceed towards Parry's Corner via Rajaji Salai shall take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai, intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai will have to take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai, intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will have to take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram, NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.