I-Day 2023: TN Raj Bhavan postpones 'At Home Reception' citing heavy rains

CHENNAI: The customary "At Home" reception hosted by the Governor has been postponed due to incessant rain that has inundated the Raj Bhavan lawns, the Governor's office said in a release on Monday.

Interestingly, the announcement came hours after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that he would boycott the function in protest against Governor RN Ravi's pro-NEET stand, an issue that the party and its government have been opposing vehemently.

According to the statement from the Raj Bhavan, the main lawns where the function is held was flooded due to incessant heavy rains in and around Guindy area.

Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorms and rains will continue tomorrow (August 15), too. In view of heavy rain forecast and to avoid any inconvenience to the guests, Raj Bhavan has decided to postpone the "At Home Reception", the release said.

The function will be hosted soon and the date will be communicated in due course, the Raj Bhava release added.