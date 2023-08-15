I-Day 2023: 19 convicts released from Central prisons in TN

CHENNAI: At least 19 convicted prisoners including 10 inmates from Puzhal prison were released on Tuesday as part of 77th Independence day.

In phase – III, the prisoners who have served 66 percentage of their total sentence were identified and 19 convicted prisoners were released. They were granted special remission by the government and they were released from the respective prisons on August 15.

Ten prisoners from the central prison - Puzhal, four inmates from the central prison - Cuddalore, three prisoners from the central prison - Tiruchi, and two inmates from the central prison - Vellore were released, an official release stated.

Director of the correctional services and DGP of Prisons Amaraesh Pujari said the prematurely released prisoners had not been involved in heinous crimes and had already served two-thirds of their prison sentence.

Earlier this year, 60 prisoners were prematurely released on January 26.