HUT unveils device to help speech-impaired

CHENNAI: Researchers at Chennai’s Humanitarian Technology (HuT) labs have developed the country’s first device that enables people with speech impairment to communicate using simple eye signs.

The device, called ‘Netravaad,’ consists of a camera, display, speaker, controller and a rechargeable battery that lasts for six hours.

Prof. Rajesh Kannan Megalingam, Director of (HuT) Labs and Associate Professor, ECE Dept. The Head, of Amrita Center for Advanced Robotics, said the camera detects the eye movement of the user, which will be converted into an alphabet, word or sentence by a customised AI algorithm called Sharani.

Stating that the detected word and sentences are displayed on the screen, he said “In addition, the voice through speakers helps the external world understand the patient’s feelings, and the patient also gets a feel of speaking to others”.

According to him, Netravaad will advance in its development and become available in regional languages such as Malayalam and Hindi. Additionally, the user interface will be highly interactive, ensuring a comfortable experience for users.

He said Netravaad is a portable and lightweight device that can be adjusted to any position for the patient’s comfort. It can be used while sitting in a chair, lying on the bed or even while travelling.

“The Netravaad Unit houses a display monitor, camera, speaker, a smash box and a rechargeable 24V battery,” he said adding “The complete unit is housed in a box and positioned on a swivel platform that can be adjusted to face in any direction as needed.

“The patients are trained before using the device. The duration of the training varies depending on the patient’s health condition. In addition to training, all the instructions for using the device are displayed on the screen and voice instructions are given using the speaker,” he said.