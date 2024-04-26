Hussey, Fleming take part in ANZAC Day service at Madras War Cemetery

CHENNAI: Honouring the memory of the fallen soldiers of the Australian & New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), who sacrificed their lives on the shores of Gallipoli, Türkiye on April 25, 1915, during World War I, the Australian Consulate-General held ANZAC Day service at Madras War Cemetery where 15 Australians and 6 New Zealanders are laid to rest.

The Australian and New Zealand communities in Chennai were represented by cricketers Michael Hussey, Stephen Fleming, and Chennai Super Kings Team Manager Russell Radhakrishnan.

“ANZAC Day is a time to reflect on the contributions made by past and present service personnel who have displayed great courage and self-sacrifice in serving our country. We remember not only the Australians and New Zealanders but also the 16,000 Indian Army soldiers who served in Gallipoli,” said Silai Zaki, the Australian Consul-General in Chennai.













The day serves as an occasion to rededicate oneself to maintain peace, which enables all countries to have the freedom to decide their own futures, free of interference, she added.

Other than diplomats like the British Deputy High Commissioner and military representatives from other diplomatic missions, the others present during the occasion included Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area; and Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu Puducherry Naval Area.