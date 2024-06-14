Husband of TN BJP's Mahila Morcha General secretary attacked by gang in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a gang who chased and attacked a man, husband of TN BJP functionary in broad daylight in Anna Nagar on Friday afternoon.

The victim, Srinivasan (47) is the husband of S Nathiya, general secretary of TN BJP's Mahila Morcha.

Police said that Srinivasan was on his way to his office in Choolaimedu in a two wheeler when he was rounded up and attacked. The gang fled in an autorickshaw leaving Srinivasan as a crowd started to gather.

Srinivasan was moved to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police said that he sustained injuries on his head and limbs. Thirumangalam Police have registered a case and are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the attackers.

Meanwhile, TN BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam who contested unsuccessfully from the Chennai (central) constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls took to social media and expressed shock at the murderous attack in broad daylight.

"Several cuts in broad daylight in the heart of the city at Anna Nagar is not something we can get past easily. I urge the police to act and secure the culprits and focus more on law and order in the city which is failing every day, " Vinoj's post stated.