Husband, kin on the run as minor delivers child

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a search for five persons, including the ‘husband’ and parents of a minor girl who delivered a child recently at a government hospital.

The girl was in a relationship with V Vetrivel, who worked as a casual labourer in Ritchie Street. As her family was against the relationship, the young couple eloped and were staying together in Chintadripet. Later, her family members got them married in a simple ceremony in July last year.

Recently, the girl went for a checkup at the government maternity hospital, where she delivered a child recently. While treating the girl, doctors at the hospital learnt that she was a minor and alerted the police. After investigations, Egmore AWPS (All Women Police Station) registered a case of rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and sexual harassment, apart from relevant sections under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, against the girl’s husband Vetrivel, and four others, including his parents and uncles.

The police have launched a search for the family members who have gone into hiding, while the girl was sent to counselling after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee members.