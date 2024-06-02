Hurriedly re-laid ahead of Lok Sabha polls, this road in Madhavaram fails to last even till results day

CHENNAI: Residents of Ring Road Devaki Nagar in Madhavaram struggle with the damaged road that has been re-laid only a month ago and underground cable is visible that poses a threat to the public.

Despite raising multiple complaints there has been no response from the local body authorities.

The road was laid three years ago, since the road was damaged and led to water logging during the monsoon seasons.

The civic body re-laid the road before the Lok Sabha election, but the newly laid road did not sustain even for a month. After a lorry moved from the road with beach loads it has damaged the road.

"As the contractors carried out a shoddy work the road was badly damaged where the underground cable is visible. It poses a threat to the residents in the area and there might be electrical shock especially during the rainy days. Recently, the city witnessed mild rain and luckily there was no major water logging on the road, " said Kishore Kumar, a resident of Ring road Devaki Nagar at Madhavaram.

The city corporation did not carry out milling and formation of the interior road before re-laying.

Denizens states that the local body has done unsatisfactory work and failed to rectify immediately.

"During the recent spells, since there was water stagnation in the interior road and the residents dumped debris to cover the uneven road. The following day, we saw the road contractors take the debris and cover a pothole in the nearby areas, " said another resident.

Local residents rued that the parallel interior road in the locality has been laid properly and why would they carry a shoddy work in the area and no steps taken for over a month.

"We raised complaints to Madhavaram zone officials regarding the issue and an inspection was carried out. The official ensured that the road will be re-laid again, but there has been no action taken to rectify the issue, " said Kishore.

When contacted a senior official with Madhavaram zone (zone 3) ensured that the damaged road would be immediately re-laid.