Begin typing your search...

‘Hurdles’ cleared at entrance of Egmore Metro station after weeks

The entrance of Egmore Metro station in shambles’, highlighting the poor condition of the entrance for at least two weeks. With the barricaded entrance and damaged pavements

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-16 22:00:31.0  )
‘Hurdles’ cleared at entrance of Egmore Metro station after weeks
X

Renovated entrance of Egmore Metro station

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: After being in a poor condition for weeks, the entrance of Egmore Metro station was finally renovated by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for passengers’ use on Friday.

The DT Next on Friday had carried a story, ‘The entrance of Egmore Metro station in shambles’, highlighting the poor condition of the entrance for at least two weeks. With the barricaded entrance and damaged pavements, commuters were facing difficulty to enter the Metro station.

“With surge in Metro Rail patronage, it is vital that the infrastructure in and around the station is intact and accessible. Though it is welcomed that the department promptly acted on the complaint, such drawbacks should be addressed,” said a regular passenger.

ChennaiEgmore Metro stationEntrance ShamblesChennai Metro Rail LimitedCMRLMetro Rail patronage
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X