Hunt on for Rapido bike taxi rider who flashed at woman customer

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police have registered a case against a Rapido bike taxi rider for flashing before a woman customer. Based on a complaint from a woman resident of Kaveri Nagar in Kottivakkam, the police are looking for one Natanasabapathi of Kundrathur, rider of the bike taxi.

According to the police, the woman booked a bike taxi from Guindy to Kottivakkam on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the woman reached home. The bike taxi rider opened the fly and flashed when the victim was making the payment.

The woman in a state of shock threw the helmet, given by the accused for traveling during the ride on his bike. The rider immediately escaped from the scene without even bothering to collect the fare of Rs122 from the woman. Later on Wednesday, the woman filed a complaint with the Neelankarai police station.