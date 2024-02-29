Hundreds of Madhavaram residents yet to receive flood relief, Pongal kit

CHENNAI: A section of Madhavaram residents are upset with the State government for ignoring them. They haven’t yet received the flood-relief compensation and the Pongal gift hampers.



“Several residents here haven’t received the flood relief of Rs 6,000. It’s not the first time ration card holders are denied their rights,” alleged S Baskar, a resident, and former assistant director, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS). “When the assembly was in session, the minister said that Rs 6,000 will be provided soon to flood-affected people but residents are waiting for it till now.”

He also alleged that though the sugar-rice card holders were eligible, they were not provided with the sari and dhoti in the Pongal kit. On January 10, 11 and 12, the Pongal kits were distributed and except for both these items, the card holders received the rest.

“Out of 1,700 people who hold the sugar and rice card, only around 900 received the items provided by the government. Employees in the ration shop said that the kits were over. How is that possible when around half the residents here did not receive them?” asked Bhaskar.

On January 23, a petition was filed with the Madhavaram tahsildar and later, the district collector, to take action and provide the kits to card holders. “The tahsildar said that the stocks were not available and that it would be provided to the people soon. Till now, no action has been taken,” he added.

According to government policy, tax payers, sugar-card holders, no-commodity card holders and government staff are exempted. “The government had given assurances that there might be some consideration for those ignored. But due to lack of funds, thousands of applications have been kept in abeyance,” said official sources.

Madhavaram revenue officials did not respond despite several attempts by DT Next.